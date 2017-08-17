Video
Corbyn: Wrong to blame 'entire ethnic community' for abuse
Jeremy Corbyn has said it is wrong to blame "an entire ethnic community" for child abuse after one of his frontbench team quit over a press article.
Sarah Champion faced a backlash after writing in The Sun that "Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls".
It comes after 18 people were convicted of abusing girls in Newcastle who were plied with alcohol and drugs before being forced to have sex.
17 Aug 2017
