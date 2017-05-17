Fundraising keeps memory of Alice Ruggles alive

Video

The best friend of a woman murdered by her "obsessive" former boyfriend has told how she now feels "on edge" meeting new people.

Maxine McGill found Alice Ruggles, 24, with her throat cut from ear to ear at the Gateshead flat they shared in October.

Serving soldier Trimaan "Harry" Dhillon, 26, was jailed for a minimum of 22 years for Miss Ruggles' murder.

Ms McGill said she would "never feel the same again".