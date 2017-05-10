Wrong-way tipper truck driver Patrick Denman jailed

Video

A tipper truck driver who stole his 32-tonne wagon and almost ran over his boss before heading the wrong way down a dual carriageway towards the home of his ex-wife has been jailed.

Patrick Denman, from Ashington, quit his job and drove off from his depot in the truck in March.

The vehicle stopped on a grass verge near Cramlington, Northumberland, about 50 minutes later.

The 36-year-old previously admitted aggravated vehicle-taking, dangerous driving and not having insurance.

He was jailed for six months and handed a five-year restraining order at Newcastle Crown Court.