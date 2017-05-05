Video
County Durham Mosquito gyrocopter to be rebuilt
A gyrocopter made in County Durham could have been the "car of the air".
Built by Ernie Brooks from a workshop in Tudhoe, there were plans to build thousands of the Mosquito gyrocopter.
But the dream ended when Ernie was killed in a crash in the single-seat aircraft during a demonstration for an investor in 1969.
Now his nephew Trevor has tracked down a long-lost machine and aims to restore it as a tribute to his inventor uncle on the 50th anniversary of his death.
