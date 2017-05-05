Video

Liberal Democrats win a crucial seat on Northumberland Council after two recounts and the drawing of straws.

The Conservative Party has replaced Labour as the largest group on Northumberland County Council - but it missed out on taking overall control when the final seat was decided by the drawing of straws.

The Tories had won 33 seats, as had the combination of Labour, Liberal Democrats and Independent candidates.

After two recounts, the South Blyth ward was tied.

However, the Lib Dems won following the subsequent drawing of lots.