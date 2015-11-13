Video

One of the UK's biggest outdoor light festivals has returned to Durham.

Lumiere, which runs until Sunday, features 29 illuminated installations, from giant knitting to a huge 3D whale splashing about in the River Wear.

A sound and light projection on the facade of Durham Cathedral tells the story of the birth of modern cosmology from the 12th Century to the present day.

Lumiere's artistic director, Helen Marriage, and Durham County Council leader Simon Henig are in no doubt about the value the show brings to Durham's economy