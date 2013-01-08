Media player
Road into Rothbury still shut after Boxing Day landslip
One of the main routes into a Northumberland market town is likely to remain closed for many months, the council has said.
Repair work is yet to begin on a stretch of the B6344 near Rothbury which was shut on Boxing Day following a land slip.
08 Jan 2013
