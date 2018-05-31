The prison pup getting inmates off drugs

Media player
Video
Holme House Prison therapy dog helps inmates off drugs
Inmates at Holme House Prison in Stockton are getting a chance to pet a therapy dog to help them kick drugs.
Kola the four-year-old spoodle comes in several times a week.
31 May 2018
