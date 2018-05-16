Media player
Swimmer's prosthetic leg stolen in Stockton
Kate Sunley's prosthetic leg was stolen while she was swimming in Stockton.
She says the leg is "an integral part" of her life and she feels free when she is in the water.
16 May 2018
