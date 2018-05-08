Dolphin pod delights sunseekers

Media player
Dozens of dolphins swim off Teesside coast
Dozens of dolphins have been filmed swimming off the Teesside coast over the early May Bank Holiday weekend.
Angy Ellis recorded the pod as she and her friends spent Sunday in the water at Hartlepool.
08 May 2018
