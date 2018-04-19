Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Homecoming surprise for gold medalist Aimee Willmott
A gold medal-winning swimmer has had a surprise party for her return from the Gold Coast.
Aimee Willmott, 25, returned from the Commonwealth Games to her local pool in Middlesbrough.
Family and friends gathered at the Neptune Centre where Willmott's career began as a child.
-
19 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-43832123/homecoming-surprise-for-gold-medalist-aimee-willmottRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window