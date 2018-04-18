Brain tumour little boy's new lease of life

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Six-year-old Finley Ingles used to suffer 15 fits a day
Finley Ingles is now a happy six-year-old, but a year ago the Middlesbrough youngster suffered up to 15 seizures a day due to a brain tumour.
After pioneering treatment in Houston, Texas, he now has a new lease of life, can ride a bike, scooter and skateboard as well as read and write.
-
18 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-43809898/six-year-old-finley-ingles-used-to-suffer-15-fits-a-dayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window