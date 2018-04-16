'Look at my new sparkly arm'

Media player
Six-year-old Keira Campbell has a new arm thanks to 3D printing
Six-year-old Keira Campbell has shown her class her "perfect" new arm thanks to a man whose son was also born without a hand.
Callum Miller, from Stockton-on-Tees, bought a 3D printer to make an arm for his 10-year-old son Jamie.
Keira's mum Nikki Talbot got in touch with him and asked him to do the same for her daughter.
16 Apr 2018
