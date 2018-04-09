Video

A mother said she "started screaming" when she realised her daughter had taken her own life.

Joy Dove said her daughter Jodey Whiting, from Stockton, who was a mother of nine, died when her benefits were stopped by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

The DWP said: "Suicide is a very complex issue, so it would be wrong to link it solely to anyone's benefit claim."

Video journalist: Andrew Bell