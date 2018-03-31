The hairdresser inspiring students
Hairdresser who lost eye to cancer wins award

Alison Scattergood was diagnosed with retinoblastoma as a child which meant one of her eyes was removed and replaced with an artificial one.

She has been a barbering and hairdressing lecturer at East Durham College in Peterlee for 13 years and won this year's Times Educational Supplement further education teacher of the year award.

