The hairdresser inspiring students

Hairdresser who lost eye to cancer wins award
Alison Scattergood was diagnosed with retinoblastoma as a child which meant one of her eyes was removed and replaced with an artificial one.
She has been a barbering and hairdressing lecturer at East Durham College in Peterlee for 13 years and won this year's Times Educational Supplement further education teacher of the year award.
31 Mar 2018
