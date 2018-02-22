'I miss playing Fifa in my boxers'

Video

A promising basketball player who was paralysed in a crash has spoken of how he fought back with the help of his family.

Ify Nwokoro, 28, suffered spinal injuries in the crash on the A19 at Dalton Park, County Durham, in 2010.

Now he blogs, and volunteers at James Cook Hospital where he was treated, and while he misses some day-to-day things, he says the whole experience has made his family stronger.

Filmed and edited by Andy Bell