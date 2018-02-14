The local tradition that looks like a riot

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sedgefield Ball Game: Inside the madness of the match
The Sedgefield Ball Game dates back some 900 years and starts with a four-inch leather ball being passed through a metal ring.
Then the mayhem begins.
-
14 Feb 2018
- From the section Tees
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-43061824/sedgefield-ball-game-inside-the-madness-of-the-matchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window