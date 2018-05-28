Argentine police to probe nurse 'murder'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Argentine murder investigation into Sussex nurse death

Laura Hill, 25, had been travelling Argentina when her body was discovered in Buenos Aires in October 2007.

She had cocaine in her bloodstream but her mother Alison Hill, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, does not believe it was self-induced.

Now investigators will look at the case again, considering foul play.

  • 28 May 2018