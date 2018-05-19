What the Sussex's need to know about Sussex
Royal Wedding 2018: What the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to know about the county

To mark their wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been made Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

We asked people what the royal couple should be doing to celebrate the county, and their new status.

