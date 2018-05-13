England win in Charlton brother debut

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Charlton brother helps England beat Italy
The brother of World Cup heroes Sir Bobby and Jack Charlton has lifted a trophy for England as part of the over-60s walking-football team.
At 72, Tommy Charlton represented his country against Italy in the first international tournament, at Brighton's Amex Stadium.
13 May 2018
