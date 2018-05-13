England win in Charlton brother debut
The brother of World Cup heroes Sir Bobby and Jack Charlton has lifted a trophy for England as part of the over-60s walking-football team.

At 72, Tommy Charlton represented his country against Italy in the first international tournament, at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

  • 13 May 2018