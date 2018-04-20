'Just don't mention Cds'

Media player
George Ginn has sold records in Brighton for 50 years
It's Record Store Day on Saturday, but for one 88-year-old it's just a day like any other.
George Ginn has been selling records from his Brighton shop for more than 50 years, and now similar stores are opening up as music lovers return to the decks.
20 Apr 2018
