'I was groomed online'
A Sussex schoolgirl who was groomed on Twitter by a 32-year-old man is calling on the government to improve the way social media is regulated.

Gemma Ward from Hastings, who's now 17, has waived her right to anonymity in the hope her story will stop other children falling prey to sexual predators online.

  • 18 Apr 2018