The cows that queue to milk themselves
Video

These cows on a farm near Midhurst queue to milk themselves

A dairy farmer has introduced two robotic milking machines to enable his cows to choose when they want to be milked.

James Renwick, who runs Buddington Farm in Easebourne, near Midhurst, says the system improves herd welfare and farm efficiency.

His herd of 140 Holstein Friesian cows milk themselves about three times a day, producing 4,000 litres of milk.

  • 16 Apr 2018