Brighton Mods take to scooters for Easter egg giveaway
Groups of mods rode their scooters through Brighton during the Easter Weekend.
But this was a very different invasion from the bank holidays of 1964, when seafront fights broke out between mods and rockers.
The mods of 2018 were on their way to spread some Easter cheer at a local children's hospital.
01 Apr 2018
