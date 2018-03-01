How to take the perfect snow picture

Media player
Sussex barber's five top tips for taking snow photos
A barber with a passion for photography has shared his top tips for taking the perfect snow photo.
James Brown from Clayton in Sussex says it is essential to think about what equipment to bring with you before venturing out in the snow, and that includes your choice of clothing.
01 Mar 2018
