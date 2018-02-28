Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Homeless in winter: 'This isn't a nightmare, this is real'
A man living rough in Brighton has described of the "nightmare" of sleeping on the streets during the extreme cold.
Earlier this week homeless people were urged to seek shelter as temperatures dropped to -5C in parts of the country.
-
28 Feb 2018
- From the section Sussex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-43233925/homeless-in-winter-this-isn-t-a-nightmare-this-is-realRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window