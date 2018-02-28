'This isn't a nightmare, this is real'
Homeless in winter: 'This isn't a nightmare, this is real'

A man living rough in Brighton has described of the "nightmare" of sleeping on the streets during the extreme cold.

Earlier this week homeless people were urged to seek shelter as temperatures dropped to -5C in parts of the country.

