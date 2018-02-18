Community shock over train crash deaths

Video

A service of remembrance has been held for a boy and his grandfather who died when their car was struck by a train at a level crossing in West Sussex.

The 72-year-old man and his 15-year-old grandson were pronounced dead at the scene following the crash at the Barns Green crossing in Horsham on Saturday.

Carol Shepherd, Lay Reader at St Nicolas Church in Itchingfield, said the whole community was in shock.