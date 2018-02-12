Video

The principal of Worthing College has said he is "utterly devastated" at the deaths of three former pupils in a helicopter crash in the US.

Becky Dobson, Stuart Hill and his brother and Jason Hill were killed in the crash in the Grand Canyon, and all had attended the West Sussex college.

Three others, Ellie Milward, Jonathan Udall and Jennifer Barham, were injured, along with the pilot Scott Booth.