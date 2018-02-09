Parents of murdered woman speak out
Parents of murdered Worthing woman 'ignored'

Susan Nicholson was killed by Robert Trigg five years after he murdered another partner.

A review found Sussex Police "missed opportunities" over both the deaths.

Ms Nicholson's parents say the police ignored them when they pointed out evidence.

