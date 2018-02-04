Comic's surreal feline fundraising
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bob Mortimer's surreal cat fundraising in Sussex

Comedian Bob Mortimer is raising funds for a Sussex cat charity by coming up with surreal feline names.

Prints with the unusual cat names are being sold to raise money for the National Cat Centre, run by Cats Protection in Chelwood Gate.

  • 04 Feb 2018
  • From the section Sussex