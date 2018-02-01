Media player
Bottle tops help fund Eastbourne hospital equipment
Meet the mother and daughter who collected nearly 39,000 milk bottle tops in a year.
Anne and Jackie Taylor from Seaford collect the green, blue and red plastic tops from family, friends and local businesses.
But why do they do it?
01 Feb 2018
