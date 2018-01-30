Fishermen capsize deaths 'accidental'

Video

Two men who fell into the sea when their fishing boat capsized in the English Channel died accidentally, an inquest has ruled.

The Belgian vessel capsized off the Kent coast on 27 December 2016.

Johny Ronsijn survived after clinging to the upturned boat for 11 hours, but his crew mates Eric Maeckelbergh and Babacar Diaw died.

Assistant coroner Allison Summers told the inquest at the Archbishop's Palace in Maidstone it was "truly saddening".