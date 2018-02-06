Media player
Sussex Eurovision superfan talks of 'obsession'
A Eurovision Song Contest superfan has spoken of his passion for the event after attending 28 in the past 30 years.
Gary Speirs, from Brighton, said his life would be "much quieter" without his annual visit to Eurovision.
The British heat for this year's contest is being held in his home town on 7 February.
06 Feb 2018
