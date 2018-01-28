Revolutionising glaucoma treatment

Video

A hospital in Sussex is the first in the UK to offer revolutionary treatment for glaucoma.

It involves the use of lasers and the insertion of a tiny stent in the eye itself.

Glaucoma is an eye condition where the optic nerve - connecting the eye to the brain - becomes damaged.

It undetected it can develop to cause intense eye pain, headaches, and - if not treated - loss of vision.

Treatment, such as eye drops and surgery, can stop the condition developing but cannot reverse the damaged already caused.