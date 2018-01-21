Video
Artist teams up with people with dementia in Bexhill-On-Sea
Elderly residents at a Sussex care home have been working with a digital artist in an attempt to shed light on dementia.
Yemi Owosile engaged staff and residents at Thornwood Care Home in Bexhill-On-Sea in conversation and shared creative activities.
A collection of digitally-embroidered fabrics were created following these encounters.
Care worker Angela Wade described the process as "a two-way conversation in which they are able to share their skills".
