Sussex charity raises money for new state-of-the-art facilities
Chailey children's charity stages match to raise funds

As Brighton struggled against Chelsea in a football game on Saturday, children with disabilities were staging their own match outside the stadium.

The Chailey Heritage Foundation held the event to raise funds for a new purpose-built space.

The Sussex charity cares for 220 children and young people with complex disabilities and high health needs.

One mother, Vicki Harper, said: "Having that one space where they could all come together would be phenomenal."

  • 21 Jan 2018
