Video

The sister of a British explorer who went missing in Africa 14 years ago is still hoping he will get home to the UK after he was reportedly seen begging.

Hannah Velten said there had been a reported sighting of her brother Christian in Ghana, in 2005.

A man was described in a Facebook message as being confused and thin, but asking for money to buy a ticket home.

Since then, a further sighting in 2015 reported him as having settled in Africa with a girlfriend.