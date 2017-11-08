Video

The tallest living Christmas tree in England has been decorated at the stately home Wakehurst Place, in Ardingly, West Sussex.

The annual dressing of the Redwood tree marks the start of preparations for Wakehurst's most popular event of the year, the Glow Wild Lantern Festival.

The tree has 1,800 lights and an animal-shaped lantern on the top.

It will be officially illuminated on 30 November.