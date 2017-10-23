Video

Hundreds of people have attended a fundraising event in memory of a student who was stabbed to death.

Molly McLaren, 23, died in the dockside area of Maritime Way, Chatham, Kent, on 29 June.

She had battled with bulimia and subsequently anxiety as a result of an eating disorder for many years of her life.

The Molly McLaren Foundation has been set up to support those with eating disorders.

Joshua Stimpson, 25, of Wouldham High Street in Rochester, has been charged with murder and is due to face trial next year.