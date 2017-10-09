Sex abuse priest 'like Pied Piper'

Video

Concerns about a former Church of England priest who tortured and sexually abused two boys in Sussex were first raised two decades ago, a BBC investigation has revealed.

Jonathan Graves, of Eastbourne, was jailed last month for sex offences in the 1980s and 1990s. He was arrested in 2013 and charged in 2015.

One mother said she raised concerns in 1997, but the Church did nothing.

She said he was like the Pied Piper, with a charismatic personality which drew children to him.

The Church said bishops would meet to examine the issues raised by the BBC.