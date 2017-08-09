Scooter rider jailed for driving 100mph in Crawley

Video

A scooter rider reached speeds of 100mph on the M23 in West Sussex.

Footage released by Sussex Police shows Saif Khan from Ealing, in west London, breaking the speed limit and tailgating cars on the motorway in Crawley on 16 February.

The 22-year-old also jumped two red lights and drove on the wrong side of a dual carriageway before eventually crashing.

He was jailed for six months on 21 July at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance or a licence. He was also disqualified from driving for 15 months.