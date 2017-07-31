Video
Hove MP calls for 'sex-for-rent' landlord prosecutions
Labour MP Peter Kyle is calling for landlords who offer accommodation in exchange for sex to be prosecuted.
It comes after the justice secretary told the Hove MP that such arrangements were illegal.
A BBC investigation earlier this year revealed some landlords were targeting vulnerable young people with "sex-for-rent" deals.
They had argued there was no compulsion on people to respond to such adverts.
