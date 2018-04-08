Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK wife-carrying champion crowned in Dorking
A couple from London have been crowned champions of the 11th UK Wife Carrying Race.
Chris Hepworth and Tanisha Prince will now compete in the world championships in Finland in July.
08 Apr 2018
