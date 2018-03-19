Video

A woman from Surrey says she was horrified to find out that three "Do Not Attempt Resuscitation" (DNAR) forms were put on her medical records, despite the fact she had never been spoken to about the decision.

Carol Hall was in Frimley Park Hospital last summer with a serious lung condition when her husband found the forms.

Resuscitation has risks and doctors don't have to attempt it if they think it will be unsuccessful, but they have a duty to consult patients.

Frimley Park Hospital says it cannot comment on this particular case, but they have been reviewing their DNAR forms to ensure they are as clear as possible for patients and clinicians.