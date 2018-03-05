"We're not worried about radicalisation"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Muslim youth hold training day to prevent radicalisation

A Muslim youth group held a spiritual training day for 200 of their members.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association says gatherings like these prevent radicalisation.

We followed Rashid Mubashir who had travelled back home from university for the event.

Video journalist: Atif Rashid

  • 05 Mar 2018
  • From the section Surrey