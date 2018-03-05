Media player
Muslim youth hold training day to prevent radicalisation
A Muslim youth group held a spiritual training day for 200 of their members.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association says gatherings like these prevent radicalisation.
We followed Rashid Mubashir who had travelled back home from university for the event.
Video journalist: Atif Rashid
05 Mar 2018
