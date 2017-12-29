Vet says pug surgery is increasing

Video

A veterinary clinic in Surrey says it's doing double the number life saving operations on pugs compared to a year ago.

Senior surgeon Dr Colin Driver, from Fitzpatrick Referrals in Guildford, says breed morphology is a growing problem.

Pugs' distinctive squashed features can lead to severe health problems with breathing and giving birth.

The RSPCA says it has seen an increase in so called 'designer dogs' coming into its care.