An inquest has concluded that neglect by a Surrey care home contributed to the death of a severely autistic resident two years ago.

Anthony Dawson, 64, died from an undetected gastric ulcer at the Ashmount facility in Epsom.

He had a chronic eating disorder and craved non-food items, including cigarette butts.

His sister, Julia, said he had been left at risk and regularly came into contact with the discarded cigarettes.

Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Trust said it offered its heartfelt condolences to the family and accepted that its care had fallen short of the required standards.