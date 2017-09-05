Alps Murder: 'No progress' five years on

Video

The brother of a British man shot dead on a family holiday in the French Alps says he is frustrated with the lack of progress in the investigation.

The bodies of Saad al-Hilli, his wife Iqbal and her mother, Suhaila al-Allaf, were discovered on a remote forest road on 5 September 2012.

The couple's two young daughters survived the shooting near Lake Annecy.

Zaid al-Hilli said: "The initial investigation [by French investigators] has been a total failure."