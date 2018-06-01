'We want to keep Suffolk as it is'
Farmer Tom Walne: 'My love for Suffolk and its county show'

A farmer who once donated a Suffolk punch horse to the Queen has spoken of his love of Suffolk and its county show.

Tom Walne said he wants to keep the county "as it is", a "good old place and somewhere to call home".

