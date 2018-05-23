Media player
Haverhill police car wrapped in cling film
Police in Haverhill returned to their car to find it covered in cling film.
The officers had been taking a statement from a victim of crime at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.
They warned it could delay response to a 999 call but later saw the “comical side”, tweeting #ThatsAWrap and #WeWontBeFoiled.
23 May 2018
